HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness has “secured a limited number of doses” on the monkeypox vaccine, and will be following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for administering the vaccine to high-risk individuals at upcoming Saturday clinics at HELP’s Fort Worth location — 1919 8th Ave. — on Aug. 27 and Sept. 10. There will also be limited availability on weekdays at both clinics, inFort Worth and at 602 S. St. in Arlington.

Those considered to be at high risk are those who have had multiple, anonymous or casual sexual partners, have had sex at a social or sexual venue and/or have had sex in exchange for money or goods.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit HelpCenterTx.org/Monkeypox.

— Tammye Nash