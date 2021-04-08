Here ye! Hear ye! Let the festivities and frolicking commence!

The 40th anniversary season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, presented by T-MobileTM, begins with weekend, with the gates opening wide at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. The festival runs through Memorial Day.

The theme for opening weekend is “Travel Back in Time,” and festival-goers are encouraged to celebrate Steampunk and all other time travelers. Visitors are invited to show off their Steampunk and time-traveling costumes throughout the weekend and to compete in the all new Scaborough Mask Contest each day by wearing their most creative or unusual facemask.

Winners will receive a special great Scarborough prize pack. Contestants must register for the contest by 1:30 p.m. each day.

While costumes are welcome, they are definitely not required. But remember, we are still battling the lingering effects of the plague, so facemasks — festive or otherwise — ARE required.

Opening weekend is also Kid’s Free and Senior Discount Days. Up to three children ages 5-12 are admitted free with each paid adult. (Children 4 and under are always free.) And seniors 65 and older get a special discount this weekend as well, with half-priced tickets at the gate.

Scaborough’s general manager, Doug Keller, said, “Everyone at Scarborough is so excited that our 2021 opening weekend is here and we can finally celebrate our 40th anniversary! There are lots of new additions and upgrades at this year’s festival and our expansive 35-acre outdoor festival site offers plenty of space for people to be social distanced from others and enjoy a fun day of entertainment, shopping and more.

“We invite everyone to come step back in time, for the time of your life!”

Festival organizers this year are stressing that the health and safety of employees, participants and visitors are “Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s number one priority.” And they have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all protocols and CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing for “a safe and fun event for everyone.”

Festival organizers have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that will be in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants alike. These include temperature checks, a mask requirement, social distancing and more.

See all the guidelines and protocols online at SRFestival.com.

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores. A special discount offer can be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores as well. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.

— Tammye Nash