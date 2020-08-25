State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez will host a free COVID-19 testing site and PPW distribution event on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 231 N. Marsalis Ave., in her home district, House District 104.

The event, intended to provide testing and PPE for frontline construction workers and their families, is also being hosted by Dallas City Council Member Chad West, the United States Hispanic Contractors Association, the Hispanic Contractors Association de Tejas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Dallas Hispanic Firefighters Association, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Tests and PPE will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

“I am pleased to partner with these organizations and Council Member West to bring more COVID-19 testing and PPE resources to Oak Cliff,” Gonzalez said. “House District 104 and our frontline workers have disproportionately felt the effects of COVID-19, and this testing site will provide up to 1,000 free tests for our community. Knowing your COVID-19 status is extremely important to help slow the spread of the virus and decrease community transmission.”

For information contact the Hispanic Contractors Association by phone at 512-270-9857 or by email at ushcadeaustin@gmail.com.