Lambda Legal is hosting “We’re Here Texas: A Virtual Soiree for Justice” Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by comedienne Dana Goldberg and featuring special guest Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, with after performances by drag stars Alyssa Edwards and Shea Coulee and singer Kameron Ross.

The event honors Houston businessman and activist Ryan Levy, Dallas author and activist Stacey Stevenson and the Houston-based law firm of Vinson & Elkins.

Access is free, but the organization is asking for a suggested donation of $50. Donations are fully tax deductible.

— Tammye Nash