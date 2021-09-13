Fresh off the 2021 Night of Stars: Heroes fundraising show at The Rose Room last Saturday night — which I am told raised more than $10,000 for Team Metro and LifeWalk — the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund is now gearing up for a night with the Dallas Wings.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the WNBA’s Dallas Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks in their final regular season game of the season, starting at 4 p.m. at College Park Center, 600 S. Center St. in Arlington.

That also happens to be the Wings’ GDMAF night, and $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to GDMAF.

Visit DallasWings.com/promo/ to get your tickets now, and use promo code 21GDMAF. Tickets start at $11. Courtside seats are available, and you can contact Jordan Baccus at 817-900-3014 or by email at jbaccus@dallaswings.com for more information.

— Tammye Nash