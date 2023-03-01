Here’s an update to last week’s local election story.

I had mentioned that Fort Worth is adding two council seats and that the city hasn’t had any LGBTQ representation since Joel Burns sat on the council.

Five candidates have tossed their hats in the ring for the new District 11 seat including Rick Herring, who is gay. It’s a Hispanic majority seat, but with five candidates, Herring has a chance to get into a runoff. Best known of the other four candidates is Jeanette Martinez, who’s the number 2 person in Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks office.

The other candidates are Tara Maldonado, Ricardo Avitia and Christopher Johnson.

— David Taffet