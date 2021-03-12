The Gay Agenda

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Every Tuesday: Totally Tuesdays

A night of totally fetch throwbacks hosted by Marissa Kage. Masks required. 11 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Meet in Lee Park where the old statue stood on Wednesdays at 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

MARCH

• March 12: CONTROL

Teatro Dallas three part outdoor performance series DESmodernidad begins with CONTROL. A short film depicting last summer’s protests in Dallas at 8 p.m. at Ash Studios, 3203 Ash Lane.

• March 12-13: Carbonaro: Live from Space

Gay magician presents his magic “Live from Space” in an interactive Zoom show at 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 p.m. on Saturday. $25. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• March 13: Queer Reads

Join the Dallas Public Library online to discuss To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers. Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• March 13: Paul Manes: Recent Paintings

Open house from noon-4 p.m. Meet and greet with the artist on March 13 from noon-4 p.m. No appointments. Up to 10 visitors allowed in the space at a time. Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St. Suite 110. Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. CrisWorley.com.

• Through March 14: Queen Nefertari’s Egypt

Learn about the role of women during Egypt’s New Kingdom Period at the Kimbell Museum, 3333Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. $18.

• March 14-July 25: Cubism in Color: The Still Lifes of Juan Gris

First U.S. exhibit of cubist Juan Gris in 35 years with more than 40 of his paintings and collages. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• March 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

General meeting at 6:30 p.m. To register for link to virtual meeting, visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• March 16: Naming the Leper

Christopher Manes reads an excerpt from his book Naming the Leper at Napa Bookmine in California. Locally, Manes is president of Beth El Binah and operates the board on Lambda Weekly on 89.3 KNON-fm. Join him online at 9 p.m. central time at NapaBookmine.com.

• March 18: Log Cabin Republicans

LCR Dallas welcomes guest speaker Glynis Chester, president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 7 p.m. The fajita meal during the presentation is $23 per person. Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 144. LCRDallas.org.

• March 19: Imperial Court show

Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington In & Out of Town Show and Awards line up at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. at Club Reflection, 604 S. Jennings Ave., Fort Worth. Free. ICFWA.org.

• March 20: Imperial Court dinner and coronation

Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington dinner at 6 p.m. and coronation at 7 p.m. Event limited to 150 people at urban Cowboy, 2020 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Email name, contact and number of tickets to coronation@icfwa.org.

• March 20: Adopt-A-Street Cleanup

Tyler Area Gays meet at 10 a.m. for a street cleanup at Tyler Library, 201 S College Ave, Tyler.

• March 20: Yoshitomo Nara

A career survey of Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara brings together a large selection of paintings, drawings and sculptures from 2006 to the present, many of which will be exhibited for the first time. For this exhibition, he uses his creative process to explore and express his place in today’s world, while channeling his views on a broad range of urgent topics, such as nuclear disarmament, environmental activism, and the tragic ramifications of Japan’s 2011 earthquake. Dallas Contemporary, 161 Glass St. Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday noon-5 p.m. Opens today. Free tickets at DallasContemporary.org.

• Through March 20: Mimi & Anna

Two person show featuring the works of Jihye Han and Yuni Lee runs through March 20 at Ro2 Art Downtown, 110 N. Akard St.

• March 21: Imperial Court celebration and investiture

Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington victory celebration at 5 p.m. and investiture and show at 6 p.m. at Club Reflection, 604 S. Jennings Ave., Fort Worth. Free.

• March 22: HRC Texas Legislative update

Join HRC Texas for a virtual update on the 2021 Texas legislative session with HRC President Alphonso David, HRC Texas state director Rebecca Marques and Reps. Jessica Gonzalez and Julie Johnson at 6 p.m. Zoom registration at https://hrc-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctcOGupjwqG9zszQZAAzMEQfHjc9KKSwAn.

• March 23: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• March 23: TAG Men’s social group

Tyler area Gays is starting a men’s social group to be held the fourth Tuesday of every month. Meet this month at 7 p.m. at Clear Springs, 6519 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.

• March 25-27: Unleashed LGBTQ

Unleashed LGBTQ creates a space for brands, entertainers and LGBTQ professionals to connect. Attendees can see the latest products, services and campaigns entering the LGBTQ market. Keynote speakers, discussion panels and performances. Tickets at UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

• March 27: TAG game night

Tyler Area Gays Game Night resumes on the last Saturday of every month beginning March 27 at 6 p.m. in the renovated Genocov Room in the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Building, 315 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler.

If you would like to bring a dish or side to pass, please click https://sable.godaddy.com/c/261137?id=6569.368.1.9e690782822b3f40934a03255f5c4c19 to sign up.

• March 26-27: Together We Dance

Avant Chamber Ballet outdoor performance with Bruce Wood Dance and Dallas Black Dance Theatre at 8 p.m. at Annette Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St. $30 general lawn seating. $50 table seating. ATTPAC.org.

• March 27-May 2: Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse

DNAworks presents a bike and car tour to the sites associated with the lynching of Mr. Fred Rouse on Dec. 11, 1921. The tour is accompanied by a downloadable, augmented reality app that can be used in each of the five sites to better understand the story of Rouse’s murder at the hands of a white mob. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. The two hour tour begins at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

• March 27: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth anniversary AIDS Walk South Dallas 5K run/walk kicks off at 8 a.m. This year’s theme “Intensifying The Fight for Health and Rights” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas to continue to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS and assist those impacted. MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. From $25.

• March 27: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBTA golf organization begins its 24th season at 10 a.m. at Cedar Crest, 1800 Southerland Ave. $60 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or communications@dsgadallas.org.

• March 30-April 18: Art Heist

A true crime walking theater experience. Outdoors and socially distanced. Help solve this real life mystery. Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

APRIL

• Through April 3: She’s Got the Look

A celebration of 1980s fashion. The free exhibit is curated by fashion expert Ken Weber and includes dozens of looks from Dynasty, Charlie’s Angels and more. Tuesday-Sunday at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway on Level I next to Sephora.

• April 4: Easter

• April 8: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• April 10: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• April 13: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

• Through April 15: LGBTQIA+ Grief Care

Community Healthcare of Texas Grief Care Services presents and LGBTQ support group for families and friends runs online six Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. To register, call 800-958-5014 or email griefcare@chot.org.

• April 15-25: Always … Patsy Cline

Always…Patsy Cline stars Jolie Holliday as Patsy Cline. Based on the true story of Patsy’s friendship with her most devoted fan, Louise Seger, and chronicles the friendship which began when the two met at the Esquire Ballroom outside Houston. Casa Mañana, 3101 W Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. Tickets start at $65 at CasaManana.org.

• April 24: Forgotten Space: Celebrating the Grateful Dead

Forgotten Space is a Texas-based Grateful Dead tribute band comprised of six diverse musicians with a deep understanding and respect for the rich and varied Grateful Dead songbook. Strauss Square

2389 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• April 27: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org

• April 27: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for LGBTQ people who have lost a spouse meets virtually 6:30-8 p.m. For Zoom room, contact raymond.sablack@gmail.com.

MAY

• May 1: Toast to Life

Annual fundraiser for Resource Center. Venetian Carnival is the theme hosted by Steve Kemble. DJ Blake Ward. Free virtual event.

• May 6-8: Strut Your Stuff

The annual race to end animal cruelty is virtual this year with minimal contact swag bag pick-ups taking place the weekend of the event from noon-2 p.m. at Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Register and form a team at GoStrut.org.

• May 8: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• May 13: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Through May 16: Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again

Thirty-year retrospective of artist Shirin Neshat’s work runs through May 16 at The Modern, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. TheModern.org.

• Through May 17: Cufflink Art group show

Group show in a variety of mediums includes meticulous graphite drawings by Marshall Harris, subliminal compositions through oil on canvas by Linda Shobe, personal storytelling via collage by Dwight Owsley, intimate close-up portraits from the perspective of Nathan Madrid, dark yet mischievous concrete sculptures by Ross Bonfanti, and digitally abstract maps manipulated by Scott Anderson. Cufflink Art, Dickson-Jenkins Lofts and Plaza, 120 St. Louis Ave. Suite 149, Fort Worth. CufflinkArt.com.

• Through May 31: A Celebration of Friendship

Artist Melanie Brannan is raising funds for the AIM at Melanoma Foundation with an exhibit that explores the meaning of friendship and the potential loss of that relationship with 20 paintings that chronicle her friendship with someone struggling with a diagnosis of nodular melanoma. From noon-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and at all public events at Messanine Gallery at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall XV

Benefit for GDMAF this year features Tiffany, Jennifer Holliday, Thea Austin and Chris Chism. If you purchased tickets for 2020’s Metroball, they will be valid this year. Contact David Hearn at pianobar@aol.com. 7 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. GDMAF.org.

• June 4-5: Cinderella

Ballet North Texas presents the story of an ordinary girl experiencing one magical night, thanks to her Fairy Godmother and a pair of glass slippers featuring Prokofiev’s jubilant score. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• June 5: Bloomin Ball

Benefit for AIN. Thelma Houston performs. Cocktails, silent auction, three-course seated meal with a performance by Denise Lee, after party with drinks and dancing from 6 p.m.-midnight at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. AINDallas.org.

• June 5-6: Dallas Pride

• June 10: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• June 15-17: DEI Conference

The Texas Diversity Equity & Inclusion Conference virtually brings together LGBT Chamber member businesses and other certified businesses, DEI professionals, supplier diversity professionals, employee resource group members and more.

• Through June 20: Frida Kahlo: Five Works

Five works by Frida Kahlo from a private collection including four paintings and a drawing will be on display in the atrium on level 4 at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• June 22: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org