Funeral services for George Floyd, the black man’s whose May 25 death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin set off more than a week of protests nationwide, will be held early next week in Houston, his hometown.

According to a statement issued by Elite Change consulting company, Floyd’s family and loved ones will hold a public viewing on Monday, June 8, from noon-6 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave. in Houston. The homegoing celebration for Floyd will be held at the church the following day, Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 11 a.m. The Tuesday service is a ticketed event.

The church said more information about both services will be forthcoming.

— Tammye Nash