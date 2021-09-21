Third-shot COVID-19 booster vaccines for immunocompromised patients along with first and second doses for all people 12 years of age and older are available without charge from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd. in Fort Worth, city and county officials announced this week.

The drive-thru clinic is administered by the city of Fort Worth with support from Tarrant County Public Health and the Fort Worth Independent School District. The site is prepared to expand capacity once COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are expanded to other groups.

Immunocompromised patients are eligible for a third-shot booster starting 28 days after they received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine such as Moderna or Pfizer. Studies are still being conducted to determine when those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will need a booster dose.

Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth health officer, said, “COVID-19 prevention through vaccines and mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask and social distancing remain the first and best response. Multiple studies have shown that vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe infection and hospitalization from COVID-19.”

The drive-thru location will also offer first and second shots for anyone 12 years and older. There is no charge and no insurance requirement, and appointments are not needed.

Bennett noted, “We want to emphasize the ongoing urgency of vaccinating the unvaccinated. Nearly all the cases of severe disease, hospitalization and death continue to occur among those not yet vaccinated at all. We will continue to ramp up efforts to increase vaccinations in Fort Worth and to ensure people have accurate information about vaccines from trusted sources.”

— Tammye Nash