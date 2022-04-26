Former District 100 candidate Marquis Hawkins endorsed Venton Jones in his race for the Texas House of Representatives.

“Venton Jones represents the future and what we deserve in the next representative for House District 100,” Hawkins said. “Venton brings energy, talent, and a remarkable awareness about the grassroots issues important to our neighbors. He has an unquestioned dedication to the people who need action on day one in Austin. I’ll be working every day until Election Day to ensure he is our next State Representative and I ask you to join me in voting for him.”

Jones faces former Dallas City Council member Sandra Crenshaw in the May 24 run-off. The winner of the run-off faces Libertarian candidate Joseph Roberts.

Dallas Voice profiled Jones after he made the run-off.

— David Taffet