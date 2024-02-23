Tasty Notes has a new name with Foodie Fridays serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Union Coffee releases survey as it plans fundraiser

In an email announcement Wednesday, Union Coffee asked for the community’s help. As the team there plans its fundraiser, they are looking for input via a survey. With that, they will use the data to help plan the event.

From Union:

We are working hard to plan this year’s annual Union fundraiser. Changes in the economy and customer habits haven’t made it easy for Union to remain successful. That’s why your support is so important to ensure we can build upon the place that has become home for so many.

We want to hear from YOU about what it will take to create a can’t miss fundraiser. What type of event do you want to see? What would it take to get you to buy a ticket to attend?

Those who answer the survey by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27 will be entered into a drawing to win a $20 Union gift card.

Complete the survey here.

Shakespeare Dallas to host pub crawl in March

Shakespeare Dallas announced the date for its annual pub crawl will take place in Bishop Arts on March 9, 2024 from 2-6 p.m. Tickets include discounts at participating bars, a Shakespeare Dallas souvenir cup, participation in the trivia contest, live entertainment, and more. A variety of drink specials will be offered from cocktails, to shots, to ales and ciders, and more. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for Shakespeare Dallas subscribers.

The tour begins with a 2 p.m. check-in and writstbands at Bishop Exchage at 500 N. Bishop Ave. and then moves on to Wild Detectives at 3 p.m. for a performance of Shakespeare Everywhere. The final stop at 5 p.m. is Taco y Vino which includes a Shakes trivia competition, costume contest and the raffle. Actors will perform at all locations.

For tickets, click here.

Pop-up dinner to support arts education

Mirador restaurant will partner with Nickel and Nickel wines for a fundraising dining event supporting Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. The Booker T. Flying Horse Benefit Dinner will be held March 6 with seatings from 6-8:30 p.m. featuring a three-course dinner. Tickets are $125.

The event will feature complimentary valet. The bar will open at 5 p.m. with cocktails and complimentary small bites.

The menu includes:

First course

2022 Nickel & Nickel Truchard Chardonnay

Your choice:

Black Bass Crudo

coconut milk, citrus, cilantro

Castelfranco

brown butter vinaigrette, pears, golden raisins, pecans, mimolette

Second course

2021 Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauvignon

Your choice:

Agnolotti

ricotta, peas, lemon

Roasted Lamb

carrots, zhug, almond dukkha

Third course

Your choice:

Olive Oil Cake

oranges, pistachio ice cream, texas olive oil

Chocolate Torte

raspberry, gelato, hazelnuts

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Stoneleigh to host Duckwood Wine Dinner

The Stoneleigh Hotel announce on Tuesday that is will partner with Duckhorn Vineyards to host “The Duckhorn Wine Dinner.” The event will be held on March 6 at 6 p.m. The event will feature a four-course meal curated by Chef Esayas Estifanos, accompanied by five thoughtfully selected Duckhorn Wines of the Duckhorn District of St. Helena, California.

The menu:

First Course:

Lobster Risotto, Black Truffle

Decoy Limited Chardonnay

Second Course:

Maple Glazed Duck Breast – Spicy Arugula Roasted Fennel, Orange Segment Raspberry Vinaigrette

Decoy Limited Pinot Noir

Third Course:

Pink Salt Prime Strip – Red-neck Cheddar Dauphinoise, Asparagus Tips, Smoked Garlic, Thyme Butter

Duckhorn Cabernet & Gennwing Cabernet

Fourth Course:

Mixed Fresh Fruit Tart with Apricot Glaze

Decoy Limited Brut Rose

Tickets to the dinner can be purchased here.

The Statler unveils Easter Brunch menu

The Statler in downtown Dallas announced that it will host Easter Brunch on March 31. The brunch will be held on the hotel’s first floor with two buffet seatings on at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The menu features assorted fresh baked breakfast pastries, a scrambled egg bar, a salad station, hot dishes including Herb-Roasted Chicken Breast with Lemon Caper Sauce, a carving station with Honey Apricot Glazed Ham and Herb-Crusted Roast Beef, and a chef’s selection of sweets for dessert. Non-alcoholic beverages are included.

The menu:

Sweet Sunrise Station

Assorted Fresh Baked Breakfast Pastries

Sliced Seasonal Fruit & Berries, Yogurt Dip

Belgian Waffles, Seasonal Berries, Blueberry Compote, Whipped Butter, Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup

Scrambled Egg Bar

With toppings including Fresh Chives, Shredded Cheese, Crumbled Feta, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Diced Ham, Bacon Crumbles, Chorizo Crumbles, Salsa Casera, Salsa Verde and Pico de Gallo

Breakfast Potatoes

Bacon & Sausage

Salad Station

Tossed Romaine & Seasonal Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Red Onion, Dressings

Baby Spinach & Arugula, Strawberries, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese Salad, Ripe Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Carving Station

Honey Apricot Glazed Ham, Dijon Mustard

Roast NY Strip, Horseradish Cream

Entrées & Sides

Herb-Roasted Chicken Breast, Lemon Caper Sauce

Cajun Bacon Shrimp & Cheesy Grits

Roasted Potatoes

Creamy Cavatappi Pasta, Sundried Tomato, Mushrooms, Parmesan

Steamed Broccolini, Roasted Red Peppers

Dessert Station

Chef’s Special Selection of Easter Desserts

The brunch is priced at $65 and $25 for agest 6-12. Reservations are recommended and can be purchased here.

–Compiled by Rich Lopez