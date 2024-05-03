Foodie Fridays is serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Postino debuts new handcrafted cocktails

Postino WineCafé is introducing seven handcrafted cocktails to its menu for the first time ever. What?

In addition to crafting more than 50 traditional bar cocktails, Postino will offer new seven signatures: an Espresso Martini, Aperol Spritz, Negroni, Prickly Pear Mezcal Margarita, Smoked Old Fashioned, Sure Shot, and Tré Cucumber (vodka, limoncello, cucumber and honey) to pair with Postino’s iconic Bruschetta, salads, paninis and more.

Throughout the year, Postino will also drop a few limited-time cocktails.

“We wanted our menu to hit all the notes for our guests – the Bourbon drinker, the guest who enjoys a vibrant Espresso Martini, really something for everyone” Brent Karlicek, Vice President of Beverage at Upward Projects said in a press release. “We dipped into the stratosphere of agave growth – mezcal. Soulful smoke mixed with southwest prickly pear for the margarita, and the list goes on. A mix of both timeless classics and fresh, innovative drinks such as our dangerously refreshing Tré Cucumber.”

Specifically, the Prickly Pear Mezcal Margarita’s smoky flavor is a nod to the southwestern ingredients that are found in Arizona, where the first Postino opened in 2001.

Guests will be able to add a premium spirit to any cocktail, such as Macallan 12, Don Julio 1942, Grey Goose and others.

“This program is something I’ve wanted to do, and something our guests have requested for for a very long time,” Karlicek addeda. “It’s fine time we mix it up.”

Why stop at cocktails? The new spring wine list recently debuted at the restaurant and features Sahale Sauvignon Blanc with guava, papaya, and lemongrass notes. Nevermind Rosé arrives in Dallas with a custom wine label from a collaboration with a local Phoenix artist, Gino Belassen. Tasting notes include rhubarb, and pomegranate, with fresh cherry notes. Other spring wines include Eldridge Merlot, Alpina Jacquere, Delas Red Blend, and more.

Both the cocktails and wine menu began on Thursday at both the Southlake and Addison locations.

Cantina Laredo Addison to host Dulce Vida Tequila Dinner

On May 18, the restaurant will host a special four-course Tequila Dinner featuring exclusive menu items. Guests will be treated to a Dulce Vida Tequila flight during the cocktail reception beginning at 7 p.m., and dinner will be at 7:30 p.m.

Each dinner course will include a full-size Dulce Vida Tequila cocktail paired with specially crafted dishes. The experience is $69.99 per person, and reservations can be made online at cantinalaredo.com.

The menu includes:

Botanas

Empanada de Camarones y Rajas

Handmade masa, sauteed shrimp, rajas of poblano, onions and tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco

Sopa

Roasted Poblano Potato Soup

Poblano peppers, potatoes, stock, cream

Entrees

Grilled Grouper with Chile de Arbol

Fresh grouper filet, house-made chile de arbol salsa, smashed potatoes, sauteed snap peas

or

Chuleta de Puerco

Orange-chipotle glazed prime bone-in pork chop, sauteed snap peas, smashed potatoes

Postre

Coconut Pecan Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut and pecans, cajeta sauce, whipped cream

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opens in Dallas Old Town location

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, known for its modern made-to-order Mediterranean cuisine full of fresh flavors, opened its third restaurant on April 23 in the Old Town Shopping Center across from Southern Methodist University. The restaurant celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and tasting menu across all locations.

We appreciate the enthusiasm and support this community has shown us for the past 10 years and look forward to continuing to serve the area in our beautiful new location in the heart of Dallas,” said Dallas Old Town owner Benny Farzad. “As we look to the future, we believe our fresh, modern Mediterranean dishes combined with our passion for connecting with guests and serving our community will continue to make Taziki’s a great fit for the DFW Metroplex.”

This location unveiled a custom art installation featuring photographs taken by Taziki’s founder, Keith Richards, during his inaugural journey to Greece that inspired the idea of the restaurant.

Guests can enjoy outdoor seating or use the quick and easy pick-up shelves for takeout orders. The Dallas Old Town Taziki’s is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at 5500 Greenville Ave.

Black Agave unveils exclusive patio menu

Patio, guests can get special deals on food and beverages from 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. During Patio Happy Hour, all the following drinks are $5:

Frozens:

La Frojito: White Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Mint

White Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Mint Havana : White Rum, Strawberry, Fresh Lime Juice

: White Rum, Strawberry, Fresh Lime Juice Boozy Berry Shake : Vodka, Baileys, Strawberry Ice Cream

: Vodka, Baileys, Strawberry Ice Cream Pink Passion : Vodka, Passion Fruit, Vanilla Ice Cream

: Vodka, Passion Fruit, Vanilla Ice Cream Blue Lagoon : Spiced Rum, Coconut Crema, Curaҫao

: Spiced Rum, Coconut Crema, Curaҫao Piña Loca : Spiced Rum, White Rum, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Coconut

: Spiced Rum, White Rum, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Coconut Arctic Cosmo: Vodka, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Triple Sec

Vodka, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Triple Sec Fruit Explosion: Spiced Rum, Triple Sec, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Passion Fruit, Lime

Patio Cocktails:

La Paloma Blanca: INSÓLITO Blanco, Fresh Lime and Grapefruit Juice, Jarritos, Tajin

INSÓLITO Blanco, Fresh Lime and Grapefruit Juice, Jarritos, Tajin Pink Flamingo: INSÓLITO Reposado, Muddled Strawberry, Fresh Lime & Grapefruit Juice, Agave, Jarritos, Hibiscus Sugar

INSÓLITO Reposado, Muddled Strawberry, Fresh Lime & Grapefruit Juice, Agave, Jarritos, Hibiscus Sugar 469 Ranch Water : INSÓLITO Añejo, Fresh Lime Juice, Topo Chico, Lava Salt

: INSÓLITO Añejo, Fresh Lime Juice, Topo Chico, Lava Salt Piña Tequila Sunrise: INSÓLTO Blanco, Pineapple Juice, Chambord, Luxardo Cherry

—Compiled by Rich Lopez