Fundraising queen Marsha Dimes — who will be honored 2024 Legacy Award at the May 4 Love Equality fundraiser for Equality Texas — will host the Dessert B4 Dinner event happening Thursday, May 9, at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

Dessert B4 Dinner is the kickoff for this year’s Black Tie Dinner events — all of which lead up to the 43rd annual dinner itself in November — and it will feature the unveiling of this year’s Black Tie Dinner theme and some surprise announcements as well.

Dessert B4 Dinner, underwritten by Nick Rodriguez Law and starting at 6:30 p.m., offers light bites, cocktails and entertainment. Limited tickets are still available for $50.

— Tammye Nash