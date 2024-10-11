The local nonprofit DFW Italians will present the second annual DFW Italian Festival to celebrate the heritage and culture of Italy. The one-day festival will be filled with Italian food and wine tastings as well as a schedule of stage performances by local and national artists, a bocce tournament, an Italian car show and children’s activities. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon-9 p.m. at the Levy Event Plaza in Irving.

David Lamberti, restaurateur of Lamberti’s Ristorante and Monaco, serves as the president of DFW Italians. He shares the love of all things Italian with Scott Pirnie Vice-President and Dr. Anthony Nussmeir, Director of Culture and Heritage to create a festival to celebrate the culture the way they know best — through food and wine.

Founded by Lamberti, Pirnie and Nussmeir, DFW Italians is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting Italian clubs across Dallas-Fort Worth. The mission is to celebrate, promote and preserve the vibrant heritage and culture of Italy.

Funds raised by the organization support the next year’s DFW Italian Festival as well as charitable causes, including the Special Olympics, the University of Dallas and the North Texas Food Bank.

The festival debuted in 2023.

Familiar dishes can be expected at the festival but local vendors will bring a diverse menu to the event. Among the food selections on Saturday are parmigiano fries, arancine, sausage and pepper sandwiches, Spiedini (roasted skewers), beef braciole (Braised beef) as well as a selection of Italian desserts such as cannolis, tiramisu and gelato. Adult drinks on the menus include a selection of wines, frozen Bellinis, Campari Negroni and Aperol Spritz.

The event will also feature performances on the main and cultural stages by The Dallas Opera, the University of Dallas Chorale, the Mustang Chamber Choir and Opera on Tap. Guests can enjoy and see food demonstrations and displays of medieval Italian sword fighting by Valiant: School of Arms.

Black Agave will mark one year with its Dia de Los Muertos celebration

Black Agave will celebrate its one year anniversary at the Mercer Boardwalk in Farmers Branch with a blowout Dia de los Muertos celebration Nov. 1-3. The restaurant’s official year mark lands on Nov. 2. The weekend will feature drink specials, memorabilia, live music and of course, food.

Guests can enjoy $9.99 frozen margarita flights, $9.99 Black Agave cocktails and $3 Mexican Candy shots. Street corn will be served in festive Day of the Dead cups (while supplies last) for $5.

The festival begins Friday night, with live music during Mariachi and Margs from 7 to 9 p.m.

The big event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2. Brunch kicks off the day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with a mariachi band performance. The band will also entertain during dinner service from 7-9 p.m. along with stilt walkers as painted catrinas performing.

The day will also feature a Catrinas and Catrins Costume Contest with a $1,000 cash top prize from 8-9 p.m. where contestants will don traditional Day of the Dead costumes to be judged on authenticity, creativity, attention to detail and presentation.

On Sunday, the event closes with mariachi brunch.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made here. For parties of eight or more, email to make reservations.

