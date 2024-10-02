Known for its Nashville heat, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken opened today, Oct. 2, at 3827 Lemmon Ave. in the former Einstein’s Bagels spot. The stand-alone location was originally built as an IHOP restaurant which featured its recognizable iconic A-frame pitched roof that remains. The 3,477 square feet includes a 648-square-foot patio with 78 seats in the dining room and 40 seats for patio dining.

“We’re excited to be a part of the wonderful community in Oak Lawn with great neighbors like Shug’s Bagels and Loro, and we look forward to welcoming all of our guests with open arms to provide a truly memorable experience,” Hattie B’s Vice President of Operations Jonathan Carothers said in a press release.

Hattie B’s kept the interior footprint and general floor plan while making significant changes to the overall design for its own distinct look. The ceiling is now open to expose the rafters and there is a separate entrance for to-go and delivery pick-ups.

“We loved the building from the jump and decent parking on-site is a huge plus for our guests,” Nick Bishop, Jr., co-founder of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, added.

The restaurant’s Creative Director Michael Carpenter described the design as a mix of retro vibes and modern touches through neon lights and its bold red-and-white motif nodding to classic diners.

So it’s got the looks — now the foods.

The menu features Hattie B’s signatures such as:

Dirty Bird Fries ($9.50) – loaded fries with Hattie B’s signature pimento mac, tender bites and comeback sauce

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich with one side ($10.75) – guests now have the option to add a slice of melted New School American Cheese or housemade bacon-laced pimento cheese to their hot chicken, Southern fried or grilled chicken sandwich

Jumbo Tenders Plate with three classic fried or grilled chicken tenders with one side, bread and pickles ($11)

Half bird plate with breast, thigh, leg & wing served with one side, bread & pickles ($14)

Local craft beer and cocktails including a classic Island Painkiller with spiced rum, pineapple, orange and coconut, and a refreshing Watermelon Margarita

With heat levels that include mild, medium, hot, damn hot and the daredevil’s favorite, “Shut the Cluck Up!!!,” a blend of ghost, habanero and cayenne peppers, expect your taste buds to sizzle a bit. The menu also features Southern sides, including pimento mac-and-cheese, collard greens with banana pudding and peach cobbler for dessert. You can see the full menu here.

“The menu is built with our guests in mind with customizable options including classic fried or grilled chicken, a range of heat levels or Southern style with no spice. We also offer bone-in chicken wings, breast and leg quarters and a half bird in addition to our jumbo tenders and sandwich,” Carothers detailed.

Founded by father-and-son duo Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr., the eatery has been serving Nashville hot chicken since 2012. With seven restaurants in Tennessee, including five in Nashville, where the restaurant began, and locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Nevada, Hattie B’s continues to grow its line of locations.

This is the second Dallas location the restaurant has opened, but closed its Deep Ellum spot in August after two years. So Oak Lawn will be the exclusive spot in town to grab its signature hot flavors and hot chicken.

The restaurant is open daily at 10:45 a.m. with closing time at 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and midnight Friday-Sunday.

“Guests will experience the same delicious hot chicken, cold beers and great tunes they’ve come to expect at Hattie B’s,” Bishop added.

–Rich Lopez