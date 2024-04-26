Foodie Fridays is serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

Cheff Tiffany Derry introduces a new restaurant concept for spring

Earlier this week, T2D Concepts, the hospitality group led by chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley, announced its latest concept — Radici Wood-Fired Grill. Meaning “roots” in Italian, Radici is set to begin limited service on Wednesday, May 1 in Farmers Branch. Radici draws from a mix of inspirations. First, it taps into Derry’s early experiences in Italian restaurants and then from Foley’s maternal heritage as well as both their travels throughout Italy.

Farmers Branch is also the location of Derry’s other restaurant Roots Southern Table.

“Radici represents a special part of my culinary roots because Italian was the first cuisine I learned to cook professionally. Each dish is influenced by the flavors and traditions that have shaped my journey as a chef,” Chef Derry said in the press release. “I can’t wait to bring to our vibrant dining scene what I’ve learned cooking with les Nonne and years of traveling to Italy to explore its vast 20 regions.”

From T2D:

When opening the doors to Radici, guests will be greeted with a warm design and the aroma from the wood-fired grill, a centerpiece of the open concept kitchen. Nostalgic hits from the 90s will set the tone for a fun lively experience, all within a cozy dining room filled with natural wood and burgundy tones. For an intimate experience, book the six-seat chef’s table with a view of the kitchen or semi-private dining room.

The menu will change based on seasonal availability and centers on meats and vegetables prepared in a wood-fired grill and a selection of daily-made fresh pastas.

Guests can start with Antipasto such as Supplì al Telefono, a risotto croquette with pork sausage, chicken liver, pomodoro, and smoked mozzarella; or a Seafood Salad of prawns, octopus, calamari and peppers tossed in an olive oil-lemon-herb vinaigrette.

Primo courses feature Derry’s unique take on lasagna, which she prepares in the style of Modena with white bolognese, sage, spinach pasta, parmesan, and nutmeg; and then there’s the Coniglio Alla Gricia with rigatoni, braised rabbit, guanciale, pecorino romano, bitter greens, and black pepper.

For Secondo, fire-roasted meats and vegetables range from a 14-ounce Rosewood Ribeye “Fiorentina Style” with charred lemon and chicory salad, to the Eggplant Involtini with ricotta, smoked mozzarella, parmesan, calabrian chili, pomodoro, and basil.

Desserts include classics like Tiramisu, Affogato, or Pistachio Olive Oil Cake.

The beverage program features a selection of spirit-free cocktails and traditional cocktails such as the ice-cold martini served with a sidecar, negroni, housemade limoncello and Derry’s go-to: Aperol spritz. A robust wine list—including natural options—predominantly focuses on Italian varieties, organized by a map to guide guests to a glass or bottle that best suits their palate and dish pairing.

“We’ve curated every detail with intention to create a welcoming space where guests can come as they are to enjoy a comforting Italian-inspired meal,” Foley stated. “Our vision is to offer unparalleled hospitality in a relaxed setting. We’re excited to welcome guests to our table and share our love for Italian cuisine and culture.”

Limited reservations will be available first to the T2D Concepts community and then open to the public online beginning Tuesday, April 30. Click here for more information.

T2D Concepts is the hospitality group behind Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table and ‘Shef Tiffany (spice and apparel line) and now Radici. The mission of co-founders Derry and Foley is to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry.

Mother’s Day dining events

Whether they are your birth, chosen or drag mother, treat them right with these select specials and events.

Treat mom to a barbecue brunch from Barrel & Bones. Featured items include a Pork Pibil Hash, Brisket Montecristo and a Berries & Cream French Toast. On Mother’s Day, Sunday May 12, all mothers will receive a first mimosa free of charge. Pictured above.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub will feature a Mother’s Day menu May 10-12 after 2 p.m. On May 12, mothers can receive a complimentary Momosa or non-alcoholic bevarage of choice.

Uchi will serve its Mother ’s Day Omakase on May 12 featuring select menu items only available that evening. $350 for two. Reservations can be made here.

’s Omakase on May 12 featuring select menu items only available that evening. $350 for two. Reservations can be made here. On May 12, Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill in Plano is hosting a luxe three-course prix fixe menu that includes an array of choices with an optional wine pairing. The dinner is $80 per person plus $40 for an optional wine pairing and is available for dine-in and to-go. Reservations available here.

NDA Brasserie will host a Mother’s Day celebration featuring its a la carte menu and chef specials, offering a variety of savory and sweet options from classic breakfast favorites to signature lunch creations.

The Statler, the Mid-century hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating Mother ’s Day on May 12 with a brunch buffet of Belgian waffles, frittata with broccoli, cheddar and tomato, lemon-herb oil grilled chicken breast, beef prime rib and mini lobster rolls, crab cakes and more. See the menu here.

’s on May 12 with a brunch buffet of Belgian waffles, frittata with broccoli, cheddar and tomato, lemon-herb oil grilled chicken breast, beef prime rib and mini lobster rolls, crab cakes and more. See the menu here. Celebrate Mother’s Day with Hôtel Swexan’s grand brunch buffet with made-to-order omelets, artisanal salads, fresh seafood, chef carving and action stations, ice sculptures, a grandiose sweets display and a premium selection of champagnes, sparkling wines and cocktails. $125 per adult and $50 for children 12 and younger. For reservations, click here.

Beats, brunch and ‘Momosas’ at Punch Bowl Social. The spot is honoring moms in your life on May 12 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with live music, selfie backdrops and of course, brunch.

Head to Saint Ann for a Mother’s Day brunch celebration with an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet with special champagne and rosé offerings. Reservations are available here at $70 per guest, with a special rate of $40 for children 12 and younger.

Sheraton Dallas’ Open Palette is hosting a Mother ’s Day brunch buffet to celebrateon Sunday, May 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.r $68 for adults and $25 for children. Make reservations here.

-Compiled by Rich Lopez