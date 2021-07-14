The first known same-sex partner burial happened this week at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Ken Sims was buried at the military cemetery on Monday, July 12. He was interred in the same grave as his husband, Lowell A. Worthington (1933-2017). Worthington served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War-era veteran.

Veterans and their partners are buried one above the other in military cemeteries.

The Rev. Erin Wyma, associate pastor at Cathedral of Hope, officiated.

Since it was established in 2000, there have been 78,000 burials at the cemetery with capacity for 200,000 more. Located on the eastern shore of Mountain Creek Lake in Oak Cliff, it is the sixth national cemetery in Texas. Television sportscaster Pat Summerall and Dallas police officer Patrick Zamarripa, killed in the 2016 police shootings, are among those buried there.

— David Taffet