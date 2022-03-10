Brian and Colman welcome Lee Walter (aka Jada Pinkett Fox) to discuss the experience of being black, gay and trans feminine in this no-holds-barred interview.

Lee Walter is a familiar face in both the Dallas LGBTQ and theater communities as one of the top actors, vocalists and artists in both scenes. Since 2004, she’s performed drag under the name Jada Pinkett Fox at clubs around North Texas, including the world-renowned Rose Room, the Statler Hilton, Rainbow Lounge and both Alexandre’s and Woody’s. Lee was named Best Local Dramatic Actor/Actress in 2019 by the Dallas Voice, most recently appearing as Audra in Little Shop of Horrors.