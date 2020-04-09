With all the “shelter in place,” “stay safe, stay home” and “social distancing” orders going on, The Strip is a lot more quiet than usual these days. But when things get back to normal, and folks return to The Strip, you’ll be greeted with the bright colors of even more rainbow crosswalks.

This week, workers installed rainbow crosswalks at four walkways of The Crossroads — the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Throckmorton Street — at the very heart of the gayborhood. The rainbow crosswalks have also been installed at the intersection of Knight Street and Cedar Springs, too.

Thanks to Chad Allen for the photographs!

— Tammye Nash