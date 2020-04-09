Gilead Sciences Inc. this week announced the creation of the global Gilead CARES (COVID-19 Acute Relief and Emergency Support) Grantee Fund to provide financial support to current grantees — including LGBTQ organizations — facing an imminent closure or termination of vital services due to losses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release the company sent out today (Thursday, April 9).

The fund will provide up to $20 million in donations to these nonprofit groups.

The Gilead CARES Grantee Fund was established to support organizations that already receive grant support from Gilead. Organizations may be eligible to receive up to $100,000 in emergency assistance. Existing grantees that wish to request support should submit funding requests using Gilead’s online grants management system.

Gilead will also make two significant community donations: $1 million to the San Mateo County Strong Fund, which is providing financial support to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations in San Mateo County where Gilead is based, and $1 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, which is providing support for families and small businesses, relief for healthcare workers and other services in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Kite, Gilead’s operating company that is focused on cell therapy, is headquartered in the Los Angeles area.

Additionally, Gilead will match employee donations to three global relief organizations through the company’s Giving Together corporate match program as part of a special campaign. Proceeds will be split equally between Direct Relief, the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and International Medical Corps.

Brett Pletcher, general counsel and executive vice president of corporate affairs, said, “Around the world, we are hearing from nonprofit organizations that they are struggling to meet the needs of the communities they serve during the COVID-19 crisis.

“For many years, we have stood with community-based organizations that provide critical support to people living with HIV, viral hepatitis, cancer and other illnesses. It is in recognition of the importance of their work that we are launching this fund to help these groups remain financially sustainable for the long term,” he said.

Last year, Gilead provided almost $400 million in cash donations globally last year to not-for-profit organizations.

According to the press release, “Gilead’s long-standing approach has been that it takes more than medicine to address challenges patients and communities face in accessing the best possible care, and that scientific discovery alone – and Gilead alone – cannot solve these challenges. Gilead applies the same values of partnership, integrity and dedication to its work tackling the social and structural challenges as the company does to scientific research.”

— Tammye Nash