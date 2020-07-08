AIDS Outreach Center announced its Evening of Hope fundraiser would go virtual.

“Evening of Hope is the annual fund-raiser for AIDS Outreach and funds raised go to the programs for the clients who we serve,” the organization wrote in a press release.

AOC had rescheduled its spring event to Sept. 12 hoping it would be able to stage an in-person event by then. With events including the State Fair of Texas canceling through the fall, they realized there was no safe way to stage its annual gala.

“Because of the pandemic, many non profits (including AIDS Outreach Center) are faced with the unenviable task of either rescheduling or canceling their major fundraising events,” AOC wrote.

Although they know the event will be online, they’re not sure what the event will look like.

“We are working diligently on making this a fun event, though we will be in our homes sharing with a few friends,” AOC wrote. “Due to the current climate with the virus, things can change daily in our lives and the most important thing is for everyone to be safe.

“We thank all our donors and supporters and look forward to sharing an Evening of Hope with you! Should you have any questions or would like additional information, please reach out to Karen McKenzie and Scott Green Co-Chairs of Evening of Hope, or Gretchen Kelly, Event Coordinator.”

— David Taffet