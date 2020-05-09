Ruben Caceres teaches at a Title 1 middle school in Dallas. A Title 1 school, for those who might not know, are with large concentrations of low-income students that receive supplemental federal funds to assist in meeting students’ educational goals. Knowing that his students’ families might not have access to the kinds of personal protection items recommended to protect against COVID-19, Caceres used the stimulus check he got from the government to make masks for his students.

So, in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, Ellen DeGeneres and The Ellen Show teamed up with Box Tops for Education to “stimulate Ruben’s bank account” with a check for $25,000.

Ellen and Box Tops for Education will continue to honor outstanding teachers throughout the month of May.

To help teachers in your area, you can download the Box Top for Education app.

Watch the announcement video below.

— Tammye Nash

