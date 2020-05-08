Abounding Prosperity Inc. will be disbursing the second round of its APInc COVID-19 Relief Funds & Prevention/Care Kits to persons who applied and were approved based on guidelines established by APInc., agency officials announced Thursday evening, May 7.

APInc. is providing a $125 Visa gift card and a COVID-19 prevention or care kit for black women, back and LatinX gay men, black and Latinx trans women and black and LatinX LGBTQ youth ages 17-29 in the DFW area that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The second round of funding and kits will be available for pickup from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at 1705 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Dallas. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and all staff will be wearing masks.

One hundred individuals received relief funds and care kits during the first round of disbursements on Saturday, May 2nd at APInc. More than 200 community members will receive the relief packages during this second round of disbursements.

APInc. CEO Kirk D. Myers said, “It is our duty to the community we serve to step in and assist as much as possible. This is a tough time for all and even tougher time for members of the black and LatinX LGBTQ community, who already have trouble accessing employment, housing and other necessities.”

The Prevention/Care Kits include hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, thermometers, antibacterial soap and other essentials to help prevent and lessen the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The Relief Fund sponsors are Abounding Prosperity, Inc., Abounding Prosperity Community Pharmacy, Dallas Southern Pride, AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Gilead Sciences.