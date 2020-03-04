UPDATE: With 41 percent of the counties reporting, according to the Texas Secretary of State, Sanders is in the lead with 27.25 percent of the vote. Biden is second with 23.72 percent, and Bloomberg is in third with 18.93 percent.

UPDATE: ABC News Projects Biden will win Tennessee. And in Texas House District 108, Joanna Cattanach is way ahead, with 58.6 percent. Openly gay candidate Shawn D. Terry has 27.14 percent.

UPDATE: With 25 percent of the counties reporting, lesbian candidate Gina Ortiz Jones has a huge lead in her race for the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 23, with 70.34 percent. Incumbent Republican Will Hurd is not running for reelection.

UPDATE: with 14 percent of the counties reporting, Hegar still has a big lead in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate with 26.7 percent of the vote, but Royce West has jumped into second place with 14.86 percent.

UPDATE: Secretary of State website just updated to show 14 percent of counties reporting, and Sanders has taken the lead with 28.57 percent of the vote. Biden is second with 21.55 percent, and Blolomberg is third with 20.19 percent.

BY THE WAY: The numbers I am quoting here come from the Texas Secretary of State website.

UPDATE: With 17 of 254 counties reporting, Biden is in the lead for the Democratic presidential nomination with 25.41 percent of the vote. Sanders and Bloomberg are neck and neck in second place with 22.96 percent and 23.36 percent respectively. Statewide in the Democratic race to face off against John Cornyn in November for the U.S. Senate, M.J. Hegar has a big lead 27.7 percent, with Annie “Mama” Garcia in second place with 14.08 percent. Cristina Ramirez is in third with 12.94 percent, Amanda Edwards is fourth with 8.56 percent and Royce West is in fifth with 8.19 percent.

UPDATE: In Dallas County early voting, Biden is ahead with 27 percent, followed by Bernie with 25.25 percent and Bloomberg with 20 percent. Warren has just over 11 percent, while Buttigieg, who withdrew from the race Sunday, has nearly 9 percent. Royce West has 48 percent of the early vote for a big lead in the race fore the Democratic nomination for U.S. senate. M.J. Hegar has nearly 19 percent.

UPDATE: From an NBC News exit poll announced about 5 p.m.: “One out of every 10 people voting in today’s presidential primaries identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, according to the NBC News Exit Poll conducted in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states across the country.”

Update: 7 p.m.: CNN is calling Alabama for Biden.

With about 15 minutes left before polls close in Texas, poll watches at CNN are calling the Virginia Democratic primary for Joe Biden, who has claimed about 55 percent of the counted there so far. Sanders is in a distant second place there with 23 percent. Biden also won North Carolina.

We will update this post as information becomes available.

— Tammye Nash