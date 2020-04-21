El Fenix Mexican Restaurant, Signature Baking Company and FreshPoint are joining forces for a Market Pop-Up today (Tuesday, April 21) from 4:30-7 p.m. at El Fenix Casa Linda, 255 Casa Linda Plaza in Dallas.

The Market Pop-Up allows the public to purchase breads and produce the restaurant buys to prepare its food directly and in doing so support your local produce distributors and bakeries while at the same time supporting your local El Fenix restaurant. Anyone who shows an El Fenix receipt will receive a free item.

Call 214-327-6173 for information.

— Tammye Nash