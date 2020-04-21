Councilman Omar Narvaez put together a virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19 on Monday, April 20.

Among the presenters was Cassandra Hernandez from the Hernandez Law Group in Dallas. She presented a good list of where to turn if you can’t pay your rent or mortgage or are facing eviction during this period of time. The following are screen captures of the various places to contact if you need assistance. For additional help, contact Hernandez through her website, your city council member through the Dallas City Hall website or your own attorney.

— David Taffet