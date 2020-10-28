On Saturday, Oct. 31, Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson will be inducted as a fellow to the American Academy of Nursing. Johnson began her career as a nurse at the Dallas V.A. Hospital where she was the first black nurse on staff and became the first black woman to become a nursing supervisor there.

The inductees of the 2020 Class of 230 Nurse Leaders will be recognized for their significant contributions to health and health care at the Academy’s annual Transforming Health, Driving Policy Conference, which will take place virtually on Oct. 29-31.

Johnson chairs the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and is instrumental in allocating funds for research, a position that is especially important during the pandemic.

“In the past months, our fellow nurses have worked tirelessly and with great sacrifices on the front lines of direct patient care during this pandemic,” Johnson said in a press release. “I am so honored to be recognized alongside many champions of the nursing community as a 2020 Fellow Inductee to the American Academy of Nursing. While some of us are no longer at bedside, which is my first passion, we are all making strides towards substantial change. As a federal legislator, I stand firm with the Academy’s commitment to achieving meaningful policy changes that impact vulnerable populations and those whose voices would otherwise not be heard.”