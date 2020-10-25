Ronald Aaron “Ronnie Red” Steelman Jr., a bartender at Liquid Zoo, has been missing since Oct. 14, and friends and coworkers are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to a Facebook post, Steelman was last seen Oct. 14 as he left home to go to work. Coworkers have checked at his home at least twice since then and his roommates say they have not seen him. Coworkers don’t know how to contact any of his relatives.

Coworkers said Steelman drives a gray Ford Fusion, maybe four or five years old and without a license plate. He may be in the company of his ex-boyfriend. Coworkers are asking that anyone with any information, such as contact information for his family or the name or location of his ex-boyfriend, or who may have seen Steelman since Oct. 14 contact Gary R. Welborn or Daryl Welborn at Liquid Zoo, 214-221-3004.

— Tammye Nash