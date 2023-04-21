2023 EarthX Earth Day Expo is this weekend at Fair Park

From Staff Reports

Last year — 2022 — was officially the sixth-warmest year on record, according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The 2022 Global Climate Report from NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information reports that every month of 2022 ranked among the ten warmest for that month, despite the cooling influence from the La Niña climate pattern in the tropical Pacific.

That same report notes that the combined land and ocean temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.14o F per decade since 1880. But the average rate of increase since 1981 has been more than twice as fast: 0.32 °F per decade.

That means that we are on a collision course with a climate disaster of earth-shattering — literally — proportions: “The amount of future warming Earth will experience depends on how much carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases we emit in coming decades,” notes Climate.gov, the U.S. federal governments website on climate change.

How do we stop — or at the very least, slow — this trend. By going green. And North Texans have the chance this weekend, April 21-23, to find out how they can help at EarthX, the 2023 Earth Day Expo which is, organizers say, “the world’s largest green gathering.”

The event features more than 300 exhibitors, each focused on sustainable products, renewable energy and more. One exhibit will allow participants to check out the latest in electric vehicles and even schedule a drive in one.

The event includes five different luncheons or banquets. CNN commentator and environmental leader Van Jones is the featured speaker at the EarthX Business Lunch on Saturday, April 22, at The Women’s Museum at Fair Park. And the Congress of Conferences will feature speakers on built environment, energy, environmental justice, climate adaptation, conservation, Latin America and industrial hemp and CBD taking place in a variety of stages and venues around the fairgrounds.

EarthX is an international nonprofit “dedicated to educating and inspiring people and organizations to take action towards a more sustainable future worldwide” by connecting “people all over the glove to explore sustainable solutions.”

Founded in 2010 as Earth Day Dallas by Trammell S. Crow, EarthX has grown consistently and in 2019, before the COVID epidemic, welcomed more than 177,000 visitors to its event in Fair Park. In an effort to reach its audience during the pandemic, the nonprofit launched EarthxTV.

Admission to the expo itself is free, which allows access to exhibitors’ booths and all events on the Environmental Justice, Rocky Mountain, Green Speaker, Blue Speaker, Latin America, NextGen and Hemp & CBD stages. Daily conference passes are $300, and an ultimate conference pass is available for $500. A student conference pass is free with a valid student ID. Tickets to luncheons and banquets are separate.

For complete details, visit EarthX.org.