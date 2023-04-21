Annual TCA Azalea Luncheon to feature fashion presentation from Betty Reiter

From Staff Reports

The Turtle Creek Association hosts its annual Azalea Luncheon on Tuesday, April 25, at the Rosewood Mansion, 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd., and the public is invited to attend. Chaired by Sharon Ballew with honorary chair Deborah Stanford, the event includes a champagne reception beginning at 11 a.m.; a fashion presentation by Betty Reiter, who visits European and New York fashion shows to bring inventory back to her eponymous Preston Center boutique; a Turtle Creek exclusive update presented by Turtle Creek Association President and CEO JD Trueblood and a three-course gourmet luncheon and complimentary valet parking.

Space for the luncheon is limited, and ticket prices vary. There is a limited number of regular tickets for $275, and patron level tickets start at $350. Table sponsorships start at $5,000, and other sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets are available only in advance online at TurtleCreekAssociation.org. There will be no ticket sales at the door.

All net proceeds will benefit the Turtle Creek Association, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is the primary guardian, advocate and champion leading the preservation, enhancement and protection of Turtle Creek.

“Driving, walking or biking through Turtle Creek, especially during spring, is one of life’s joys,” a press release from the association noted. “It lifts the spirit to watch as the azaleas grow into magnificent bloom. It is gratifying to know these beautiful grounds are supported by a group of dedicated volunteers, underwriters, sponsors and residents who give every year to make this glorious vision happen not only in spring, but many other seasonal plantings and maintenance year-round.”

In addition, Turtle Creek Association provides for seasonal color changes along the creek, irrigation and watering, provides litter and trash cleanup, maintains 25 landscaped medians, helps to preserve 2,600 trees that provide a habitat for wildlife and provides the funds for drinking fountains, trash cans and benches throughout the park.

“All of this happens without city of Dallas funding,” the press release stressed.

Deborah Stanford, being recognized as honorary chair for the luncheon, has more than 35 years of profit-and-loss management experience as well as experience in workforce transformation, operational leadership, governance and public accounting tax expertise. She is a former senior partner and business leader with EY.

Stanford has served as board chair of the North Texas March of Dimes, as vice president of development for the Dallas Children’s Theater, on the executive committee of Junior Achievement of Dallas and on the SMU Accounting Advisory Board. She continues to serve on several nonprofit boards throughout the Dallas Metroplex area. She has served on the Turtle Creek Association for more than 11 years and is currently chair-elect. Betty Reiter is a

Paris, France, native who moved to New York in 1969 where she worked for three years with Yves St. Laurent. She moved to Dallas in 1981 and immediately joined the Loretta Blum Boutique in Highland Park. For the last 20 years, she has operated her own boutique at The Plaza in Preston Center, which sells luxury European sportswear.