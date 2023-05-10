UPDATE: Opponents of Senate Bill 12, which would effectively ban drag shows in the state, have until 4 p.m. today (Wednesday, May 10) to drop a card at the Capitol urging lawmakers to kill the measure.

Texas Freedom Network and Equality Texas are urging anyone in or near the Capitol today to stop by and drop a card. To “drop a card” means to officially register you stance on the bill. You can learn how to do that here.

ORIGINAL POST: The Texas House State Affairs Committee is scheduled to hear testimony tomorrow (Wednesday, May 10) on Senate Bill 12, which would in effect ban drag performances on public property and commercial premises, instituting both civil and criminal penalties for violators.

(You can read the full text of the bill here.)

Texas Freedom Network and Equality Texas are among the groups fighting the bill, and they are asking people to “drop a card” or go to the Capitol tomorrow to testify against the measure.

“We’ll be there to fight this bill and support Texas’ diverse, beautiful drag community. Drag is art; drag isn’t dangerous, and drag performances belong in Texas, TFN noted in an email to supporters. “SB 12 has already passes the Senate, which means this hearing is our last chance to drop a card or testify against it.”=

The hearing starts at 8 a.m. in JHR 140 (in the John H. Reagan building, which is separate from the main Capitol and Extension on the north side of the Capitol complex at 1400 Congress Ave).

Those planning to attend are asked to let Equality Texas know they will be there. Those who plan to testify against SB 12 can learn how to do that here.

Those who can go to the Capitol but are not planning to testify are encouraged to “drop a card,” which means to officially register you stance on the bill. You can learn how to do that here.

Those who can’t go to the Capitol tomorrow are urged to email members of the House State Affairs Committee to ask them to vote against it.

— Tammye Nash