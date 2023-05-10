Bigger and better — that’s what organizers of the second annual Arlington Pride Celebration are promising for this year’s event, happening Saturday, June 10, at the Levitt Pavilion in downtown Arlington.

The 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration is presented by the HELP Center for LGBTQ Health and Wellness, organizers noted in a press release this week.

“This year’s event has the location and the star power to be bigger and better than ever, with a wide range of street fair vendors and stellar entertainment,” the press release noted.

Entertainment includes local artists and RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Symone, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and North Texas’ very own dancing doll, Kennedy Davenport. The legendary Lady Bunny will DJ in the Sponsor/VIP Lounge.

The gates at Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abrams St., open at 5 p.m., and performances start at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees will have to get a ticket to get in.

“This year’s celebration is made possible by our title sponsor, Frank Kent Cadillac of Arlington, as well as several other generous sponsors, including Gilead, Honeybee Foundation, AMM Political, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Schwab, Texas Trust Credit Union, Maxor, Walgreens and many more to come,” according to the press release.

DeeJay Johannessen, CEO of HELP Center, said, “Our sponsors know that Arlington is an integral part of North Texas’ commercial activity, and the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of Arlington. We hope everyone comes out to celebrate Pride and inclusiveness in North Texas.”

For more information about Arlington Pride, contact Johannessen at 817-832-3910 or email him at DeeJay@HELPCenterTX.org.

Stay tuned for more details.

— Tammye Nash