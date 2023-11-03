1989 Chevrolet Corvette, insert, 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Whether you like ’80s retro or today’s modern rides, take your pic with these iconic models

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

AutoCasey@AOL.com

From vinyl to fashion, all things ’80s are in. Pac Man, Frogger or Donkey Kong, anyone? While we can’t go back to Grandma’s house to watch The Golden Girls, we can travel back in time to drive our favorite cars. And, if the memories aren’t quite what you remember, check out today’s version to get your motor revving.

1989 Corvette C4

Forget DeLorean; here’s a 1980s time machine with Knight Rider digital gauges, Bose cassette player, flip-up headlamps and removable targa top. It was my teenage dream, so I bought one with a six-speed manual in 2000. The 245 horsepower V8 clicks 0-60 mph in under 6 seconds and 150 mph top speed. Pay $10,000 for a nice example.

2024 Corvette E-Ray

We face the first Corvette with all-wheel-drive and a 6.2-liter V8-based hybrid powertrain, slaying 655 horsepower and 0-60 mph in 2.5s. The mid-engine supercar places its engine behind the seats for better performance. Magnetic Ride Control adjusts the suspension in real time. Prices start at $104,295, but just wait for the all-electric version!

1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL

Bobby Ewing drove one on Dallas, and it starred in movies like Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Beaches and Troop Beverly Hills. My doctor even had one. The lift-off hardtop, quad round headlamps and 227hp V8 add to its allure. It is one of the fastest-appreciating and most enjoyable classic Mercedes. You can get a good one for around $35k.

2024 Mercedes-AMG SL

Mercedes’ roadster advances with a hybridized turbo-four pumping 375 horsepower, but top-trim SL 63s pack a biturbo V8 delivering 577 horsepower and go 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Power soft tops, massage seats and AIRSCARF provide comforts. All-wheel steering and adaptive suspension enhance the drive. Prices start at $109,900.

1984 Dodge Caravan

The homely front-drive K-Car begat a boxy, garage-friendly van for hauling Baby Boomer children. Sliding doors and bench seats marked the era. Just having cupholders was big! Nobody went quickly with a 96 horsepower four-cylinder engine. Turbos and V6s came later. Mini-vans were ubiquitous, foreshadowing today’s crossover craze.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The deliciously sleek Pacifica is available with a V6 hybrid, delivering 30 miles EV range. Families enjoy Amazon Fire TV, second-row captain’s chairs, 20-speaker Harman Kardon audio and wireless Apple/Android connections. Luxuriate in available Nappa leather seats and S appearance package to faux your sporty. Prices start at $51,095.

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra

Ford’s square “Fox-bodied” Mustang that ran from 1979 finished with venom. Grabbing the Cobra name from Shelby, it boasted a 5.0-liter V8 delivering 235 horsepower — good for 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds and 140 mph top speed. I especially love the directional alloy wheels. Get it in red. Depending on mileage, $35-55k buys a keeper.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Flash forward a few decades to the Mustang GTD employing carbon fiber bodywork, active aerodynamics, semi-active suspension and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes. Kicking its gallop is a 5.2-liter supercharged V8, connected to an 8-speed dual clutch transaxle, targeting 800 horsepower. Expect a $300,000 sticker when it debuts late 2024

1980 Toyota Land Cruiser

What was “the Japanese Jeep” would soon become a luxury SUV, but it wasn’t there yet in 1980. Its white lift-off roof and rear barn doors are iconic, but it came stripped with an agrarian 133 horsepower 4.2-liter inline-six engine. Manual gear ratios were changed in 1979 to make it livable on-road. Expect to pay $40-50k for one restored.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

A white roof references the original, but four doors and smaller footprint add utility. Interiors harbor 14-speaker JBL audio, wireless phone charging and 12.3-inch touchscreen. It comes as a turbo-four hybrid with 326 horsepower, CRAWL control for off-road cruising and Multi-Terrain Select for all surfaces. Prices start around $55,000.