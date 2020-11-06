Cadillac Lyriq

Lyriq begins Cadillac’s transition from gas to electric with design language that minimizes lighting and highlights strong form over 23-inch wheels. Its interior boasts a 33-inch widescreen, 3D head-up display, glass roof and a 19-speaker AKG audio system. GM’s new EV platform supports a 300-mile range, AWD, hands-off Super Cruise, autonomous parking and acceleration off the chart. A $200,000 electric super sedan will follow the Lyriq’s 2022 launch. Base price: $60,000

Killer app EVs to expect over the next year

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

autocasey@aol.com

General Motors first commercialized electric vehicles in the 1990s with the infamous EV1, but it took Tesla to make them mainstream. You could call the Model S the first killer app EV that everybody wanted, but here are five more to covet before the Tesla’s Cybertruck arrives.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan signals it’s done blowing the half-ass Leaf EV as this sleek crossover will offer a 300 mile range, all wheel drive and hands-off driving on designated highways. The lounge-like interior is a model of “Japanese Futurism,” with simple curved dash, thin profile seats and twin screens. Autonomous braking and driver attention monitor enhance safety. Connect with Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sales commence later in 2021. Base price: $40,000

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford stampedes into the EV age with a radical new Mustang. Familiar styling cues include the front facia, kicked up rear fenders and wide rump with triple element tail lamps. Check the tablet-style touchscreen, glass roof and wireless device charging. Before blaspheming Ford, this crossover runs 0-60 mph in 3 seconds and wrestles curves with AWD and three driving modes: Whisper, Engage and Unbridled. It travels 300 miles per charge — plenty to get your posse to dinner. Base price: $43,895

Tesla Model Y

Tesla made Elon Musk a gazillionaire, but this is the vehicle that will define its future as a formidable automaker. It looks like a bulbous Model 3 but can hold up to seven adults or their gear beneath a panoramic glass roof. Hit 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, 150 miles per hour top speed or 300 miles range. V3 Superchargers add 1,000 miles of range per hour. Tesla’s Summon system enables the car to automatically pick you up. Deliveries begin this fall. Base price: $39,000

GMC Hummer

It crab-crawls, packs 1,000 horsepower, runs 0-60 mph in 3 seconds and can travel 350 miles per charge. Hummer makes its return as an all-capable EV under the GMC brand to combat Rivian and Tesla. Removable roof panels work with an air suspension for extreme off-road enjoyment. As GM’s technology leader on all-new EV architecture, the Hummer features hands-off autonomous interstate driving and underbody cameras as off-road spotters, and it can gain 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Sales begin next fall with an SUV version to follow.Base price (Edition 1): $112,595 ($79,995 Spring 2024)