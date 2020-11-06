The Gay Agenda

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Now on exhibit: Westland

Texas artist Jon Flaming showcases a new body of work exploring cowboy culture and the rural Southwest. Through Jan. 24. Artspace111, 111 Hampton St, Fort Worth.

• Now on exhibit: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers—the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

• Now on exhibit: Healing Pieces

Three artworks debut this fall in Dallas as the first iteration of Healing Pieces: Offerings of Art, Expression and Nature, a collaborative multi-year arts and engagement initiative led by SMU Meadows School of the Arts’ Ignite/Arts Dallas program with myriad partner organizations and individuals. Through Dec. 10 each at a different park. For more information, visit HealingPieces.art.

• Now on exhibit: Members show

New works by the eight current members of 500X. Painting, sculpture, installation, video and photography. Saturdays and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. through Nov. 29 by appointment only. 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition St. 500x.org/schedule-an-appointment.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 6: Harvesting Gratitude reception

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents its 4th annual Harvesting Gratitude takes place virtually. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcuqvpjwuH9QWpXzNfnApvzccZLLdHPhh.

• Nov. 6: Reflection Fridays Live

Samuel Lynne Galleries presents Reflection Fridays Live with JD Miller featuring a live painting with JD Miller and an interview with artist Metis Atash at 7 p.m. Link to event at SamuelLynne.com.

• Nov. 6-7: Under the Stars

Avant Chamber Ballet presents three new works at Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Tickets and info at ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 6-8: Verdigris Ensemble

After nearly seven months of uncertainty and musical deprivation, five Verdigris musicians open a window into their COVID experience. Solos and ensemble pieces handpicked by singers will tell a tale of despair, hope, and growth. Weaving together reflection and song, their stories coalesce to form a picture of resilience. Arts Mission Oak Clliff, 410 S. Windomere. Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8 at 2 p.m. Tickets at Verdigrismusic.org.

• Nov. 6-8, 10-15: Ssalute

Ssalute , is a new site-specific sound installation and performance taking over a section of a downtown Dallas parking garage. The installation and performance is accompanied by a public billboard work. Registration required at DallasAurora.com.

• Nov. 7-8: Dallas Digithon

24HourDallas presents the Dallas Digithon, from noon Nov. 7-noon Nov.8, broadcasting from On The Levee, 1108 Quaker St. Viewers can tune in at DallasDigithon.com. The event was created to benefit Dallas area artists left unemployed by the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Artists and arts organizations from all disciplines are invited to apply to have their work represented in the 24-hour variety show, Dallas artists can apply for relief grants and individuals can donate to the effort on the Dallas Digithon website.

• Through Nov. 8: My Red Hand, My Black Hand

Cara Mia Theatre presents My Red Hand, My Black Hand – an audio play featuring recording artist N’Dambi on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets at CaraMiaTheatre.org.

• Nov. 7-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

In the evenings, the garden comes to life for a beautiful nighttime experience aglow with over one million lights. Enjoy visits with Santa Claus, entertainment, shopping, food and beverage options and more. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Tickets at DallasArboretum.org.

• Nov. 9-13: DIFFA Wreath Auction

The 25th annual DIFFA/Dallas Wreath Auction is a week-long silent auction held online at DIFFADallas.org/wreath. In addition, a selection of wreaths will be on display from 3-6 p.m. at the Tower Club, 1601 Elm Street, 48th Floor.

• Nov. 11-25: Dallas Art Fair

Part physical, part virtual exhibition featuring nine international galleries. Physical exhibition at 150 Manufacturing St. Suite 214 on Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Email sarah@dallasartfair.com for an appointment. Virtual exhibition at CulturePlace.com.

• Nov. 11: Concert to honor lives lost to racial violence and injustice

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Project Unity host a public concert to honor those who have lost their lives to racial violence and injustice. MyDSO.com.

• Nov. 12: Pride Across Texas

Celebrate Pride across Texas with the LGBTQ and allied business community. This networking event will connect LGBTQ and allied business owners through the Austin, Greater Houston, North Texas and San Antonio LGBT chambers from 4:30-6 p.m. Register link for virtual meeting at LGBTChamber.com or contact lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.

• Nov. 12: Arts & Letters Live

Anthony Horowitz, author of Moonflower Murders, in a pre-recorded conversation with Bill Young, KERA, at 7 p.m. $42-47. Link to virtual ticket at DMA.org.

• Nov. 13: Queens of Soul

An evening featuring hits made famous by the reigning divas of Soul and R&B: Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys and Adele. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. MyDSO.com.

• Nov. 13-Jan. 3: Gaylord Texan Resort

The Gaylord Texan celebrates the holidays with the exhibit I Love Christmas Movies, a 50,000 square foot outdoor holiday lanterns exhibition Yuletide Bright and a build-your-own snowman with real snow. Activities include snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread decorating and more. Tickets at GaylordTexanTickets.com. Enter promo code GAYLORD for any available discounts.

• Nov. 14: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club meets the second Saturday of every month starting this month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join us to discuss fiction and nonfiction books about and/or written by the LGBTQ community. For our first meeting, we will read the Hugo, Lambda Literary and Eisner Award nominated graphic novel On a Sunbeam by Tillie Waldenat OnASunbeam.com. Register online through the Dallas Public Library’s events calendar. https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club.

• Nov. 14: Dallas Black Dance Theater

The world premiere of I am Large choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh and audience favorite Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest choreographed by Tommie-Waheed Evans performed by the dancers at locations across the Dallas landscape. Virtual performance at 7 p.m. Tickets $30 per household at DBDT.com.

• Nov. 14: Laura Benanti: Live from the West Side

Dallas Summer Musicals presents a livestream concert featuring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti live from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios cabaret-style, showcasing a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of a Broadway star. $30. DallasSummerMusicals.org.

• Nov. 15: Life in Stitches

A first-ever Arts & Letters Live writing and embroidery workshop inspired by the To Be Determined exhibition from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets for this virtual event are $30-35 at DMA.org.

• Nov. 16: Dallas Symphony Chamber Players

This concert will be presented at the Meyerson Symphony Center and streamed live. Tickets for in-person attendance or the live stream are available at DallasChamberMusic.org or at 214-864-1993. In-person tickets are limited.

• Nov. 17: Arts & Letters Live

Neal Karlen on Prince in conversation with Steven W. Lewis, curator of the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. Virtual tickets $7-40 available at DMA.org.

• Nov. 19: Real Live Connection and the DMA

The Dallas Museum of Art’s Teen Advisory Council and Real Live Connection get together to learn more about watercolor and zine-making. All-inclusive art kits for the activities will be available for pick up at the museum. At 5 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/ArtofGiving2020 or contact teens@dma.org. 214-922-1822.

• Nov. 19: Choir of Man

The Eisemann Center presents a virtual show with at least five members of the Choir of Man performing Virtually Live from London at 7 p.m. Tickets at EisemannCenter.com or 972-744-4650.

• Nov. 20: Parsons Dance

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Parsons Dance at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 20-23: Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance presents Hope: A Virtual Dance Experience. 72 hours on Vimeo. Seven dance films with world premieres and a classic by Bruce Wood. Visit BruceWoodDance.org for more information. $30 per household.

• Nov. 21: Canned food drive

Lost Souls Rugby will be in the parking lot of the Round-Up Saloon collecting canned goods benefiting Resource Center Food Pantry from noon-4 p.m.

• Nov. 21: What Is & What Will Be

MAKE Trio returns to the Fine Arts Chamber Players stage with a program of juxtapositions: reality and imagination, past and future, certainty and unknown. Including Bartok’s Contrasts, MAKE will also perform works by Ravel, Mihaud and Dallas composer Quinn Mason. Free but must register at FineArtsChamberPlayers.org.