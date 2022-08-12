In a partnership with Performing Arts Fort Worth, Jubilee Theatre opened Dreamgirls on Thursday, Aug. 11, for a limited run this weekend. The show is directed by Jubilee Theatre’s artistic director, D. Wambui Richardson, with music direction by Steven A. Taylor and choreography by Quinton Winston.

Featuring an array of sounds including gospel, R&B, disco and more, Dreamgirls takes the story of a trio of young female singers entering the music industry with ambition and naivete. Once they achieve success, betrayal and discord set in.

Set against a backdrop of 1960s America, where the Motown sounds were on the rise, Dreamgirls was based on the stories of such acts as the Supremes, Jackie Wilson and others.

And everyone — that means you and you and you — is gonna be waiting for that one song.

— Rich Lopez