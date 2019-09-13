Cute young couple Shanda and Kierstin hear wedding bells

MARK STOKES |Illustrator

[email protected]

Names and age:

Shanda Marie Bunting, 23, and Kierstin Leigh Rollins, 27.

Spotted:

Downtown Carollton

Gregarious Shanda hails from Salina, Kansas, and bold, blonde Kiersten is a Denison, Texas native. Romance began for this lovely couple two years ago, when Kiersten found herself seated in server Shanda’s section at the IHOP in Denison. Between pancakes and eggs over easy, sparks began to fly for these two, who have set the date for their wedding on July 15, 2020.

Kierstin is studying and working towards a career as a criminal profiler, and Shanda is finishing school now for neonatal nursing. They enjoy going out to new places and old favorites like Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. Shanda loves kids and helps out with her adopted 12-year-old aunt, and her nephew.