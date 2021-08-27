Name: Demetrius Blakely

Age: 24

Occupation: Service Industry

Spotted: Capital and Peak

This stunning Sagittarius was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, and raised in Fort Worth. Demetrius is the second to the youngest of three sisters and two brothers. His father is a restaurateur, and his mother is a bartender (and an aspiring stand-up comic). Active in theater in high school, Demetrius was voted Most Popular and started a Creative Writing Club. He garnered a perfect A.C.T. score for an essay he wrote about Beyonce. He loves musicals and enjoys acting in tragedies. He’s big into science/mathematics/tech which led him to pursue civil engineering at UTA. He eventually changed his major to sociology.

Demetrius always knew he was gay. His first crush was on Beastmaster. He came out to his mother at 17. “How could she not know?

I cried during Dreamgirls!” Demetrius has a baby sister who is gender queer, pansexual.

Stress, money and major life issues led Demetrius to a dark place, and he was diagnosed with major depression at 20. He didn’t like his life at that time, so he decided to change it and bought a bus ticket to Los Angeles. This was the start of a journey of self-reflection which led him to San Diego, where he worked for Walk With Me, a rehab program for humans and animals using alternative healing. Along his transformative journey, he became a hippy nudist at the Joshua Tree and a fisherman at an Alaskan fishery. Eventually homesickness led him back to Dallas, and he came back ready to create a foundation for a new life. He had grown as a person and felt more comfortable with himself and trusted himself more.

Demetrius writes long form prose, and short stories of realistic fiction. Future plans include going back to school to finish his degree, working towards a Master, and having his writing published.

“I’m an honest person. Lying means you’re afraid of something, and I ain’t afraid of shit.”