Dental care is an important element of your pet’s health

Welcome back, fellow Dallas Voice readers! It has been two years now since I joined Dallas Voice as a contributing columnist, and I am so thankful to not only be a part of Dallas Voice, but to also be able to share some important information about our pets.

This time of the year, we celebrate National Pet Dental Health Month, giving us the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of oral health with our little fur babies. One of the most common diseases that we see with dogs and cats is periodontal disease, which includes more than just gingivitis or tartar. It is common for dogs and cats to experience bad breath, oral abscesses, wiggly teeth, pain and oral cavity bone loss.

Once there is tartar accumulated on their teeth, our babies will need a dental cleaning, as this is the only appropriate way to address the oral health issues. Cleanings are typically performed once a year under anesthesia, although some cats and dogs have “better” teeth than others. You and your vet can determine next steps. Not every dog and cat is a good candidate for anesthesia, which means your doctor will discuss with you whether your baby should have a dental cleaning.

Needless to say, addressing problems is vital, but even more important is preventing them. The gold standard to prevent or slow down the progression of dental disease is brushing your pet’s teeth. Most of us do not ever even attempt to do this, but it is worth it. I recommend consulting with your veterinarian on different techniques to help make this job easier for both your baby and you. I also recommend adding dental treats to the dental care routine in addition to the teeth brushing. There are quite a few products on the market, but not all of them will be effective. I recommend visiting the Veterinary Oral Health Council’s website (www.vohc.org) to find a thorough list of approved dental products for both dogs and cats.

When working with your baby’s mouth, make sure to take it slow and associate these routines with a good experience, as we want this to be a lifelong addition to the care and well-being of our babies.

If you have read this far and have decided there is no way you will try to brush your baby’s teeth, I cannot blame you. I would still recommend giving it a shot. The good thing about toothpastes for dogs and cats is that they have enzymes that help break down the plaque, so even if you cannot brush their teeth, the toothpaste will still help break down some of the plaque. The tartar will still stay unchanged, but this would be better than nothing.

I recommend that you call your veterinarian’s office and ask for an appointment for a dental exam for your pet. If you do not have a veterinarian or want to visit me in Addison, I will perform a thorough exam and share the details of what I find with you. I will also take my time to make sure all of your questions are addressed. If you have been thinking that your baby’s breath is not the best, this is the time to address the issue, for the sake of your baby and for your sake as well!

As always, thank you for giving me this space and time to share some thoughts on the well-being of our loved ones. I am certainly looking forward to many more years as a contributing columnist for Dallas Voice and to continuing to care for the little ones that we love so much. We shall discuss another cool topic next month, but until then, abrazos fuertes.

Dr. Josh owns Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital at 14380 Marsh Lane, Ste. 110, in Addison. Call him at 972-738-1111 or visit IslaVet.com.