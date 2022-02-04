Meet Whimsy, a 2-year-old pit bull terrier mix with the cutest underbite you’ll ever see. She came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray, so not much is known about her past, but we know she has a silly personality and loves to play with toys and spend time with people. She knows how to sit on command and walks like a perfect lady on her leash. Whimsy is a fun-loving, bubbly girl who is sure to bring her new family lots of laughs and smiles. Through Feb. 28, Whimsy and all other adult dogs and cats are only $14 to adopt at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center and Ellis County Animal Care Center. To meet Whimsy, come visit her at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center any day between noon and 6 p.m.