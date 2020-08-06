After a little more than two years as the Dallas Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison officer, Senior Corporal Amber Roman has announced that she is moving to a different job within the department.

In an email Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, Roman announced that she has taken a new position as a detective in the DPD Assaults unit, effective immediately. She will continue to act as the liaison officer until the department can find her replacement.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve you as the LGBTQ+ liaison,” Roman said in the email. “Many thanks for your continuous service to our community & for your support of me while in the LGBTQ+ liaison role. I will ensure that my replacement is brought up-to-speed on all of the efforts and initiatives that I’ve worked on alongside each of you.”

— Tammye Nash