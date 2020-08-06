The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra has announced that it will solder through its season beginning this fall with live performances… and certain caveats. The FWSO will proceed with a modified schedule and reduced audience capacity, based upon venue restrictions. These changes will relocate its Pop Series from Bass Performance Hall to Will Rogers Coliseum (the remainder of the shows will continue at Bass). Single tickets go on sale Aug. 6, with tickets for the special Yo-Yo Ma concert live on Sept. 8. Visit fwsymphony.org for the full tickets and schedule.

— Arnold Wayne Jones