Dallas Police said they are waiting for test results to come back from SWIFS, Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences, in the Alan White case. LGBT police liaison officer Chelsea Geist said they’re also waiting on warrants. She said a separate warrant is required for Apple and then for each application on his cell phone.

“It is a very difficult and time-consuming process unfortunately,” she said.

White went missing on Oct. 10. After leaving L.A. Fitness CityPlace, he was caught on video putting gas in his car the the RaceTrac station on Maple at Inwood in Oak Lawn. Cameras caught him leaving the station going north toward his home, but the car was later recovered in South Dallas. There’s been no trace of him since.

Geist said as of now, there are no new leads and no witnesses have come forward, but she encouraged anyone with information to contact the detective on the case, Detective Eric Barnes at 214-283-4818 or by email at eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #188623-2020.

— David Taffet