The Dallas Police Department today released a statement acknowledging that complaints have been made alleging use of excessive force by DPD officers in two instances during recent protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about or video or photos of these two incidents contact them.

The statement, in its entirety, reads:

“The Dallas Police Department has been made aware of two use-of-force incidents possibly involving members of the Dallas Police Department. According to intel, both occurred on Sunday, May 31, on Main Street. One happened at approximately 4 p.m. near the Pegasus Plaza downtown in the 1500 block and the other near the Bank of America Financial Center located in the 900 block around 7 p.m.

“As a result, two individuals were seriously injured, requiring hospitalization and surgery. We are currently waiting for the victims to recover in order to garner all the facts surrounding these incidents.

“Detectives are currently canvassing the areas to acquire any video captured during this time. We are asking members of our community for their assistance. If you have any information, photos or video regarding the incidents, please contact DPD’s Internal Affairs Division at 214-671-3986 or send an email to” DPDIAD@dallascityhall.com.

“We take these matters very seriously. Rest assured, there will be a full investigation, and we will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the investigations.

“In addition, we will share the results of our investigation with the city’s Office of Community Police Oversight and encourage members of our community to reach out to the Police Monitor at ocpo@dallascityhall.com at any time to file a complaint.”

— Tammye Nash