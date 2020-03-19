Dallas Police department Office today confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in a DPD officer.

The officer, who works out of the Northeast Patrol Division, has been isolated and is currently doing well, according to a DPD press release. Three of the officers coworkers met the definition of close contact and are currently quarantined as a precaution, and DPD is “working with the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services on any other necessary steps that may need to be taken,” the statement said.

One of the city’s contractors has been notified and has begun sanitizing the Northeast Patrol building. Alex Eastman, DPD’s chief medical officer, is working with and providing guidance to officers that could have come in contact with the officer who tested positive.

The press releases continued: “All possible measures are being taken to protect the officers and mitigate the spread of the virus. DPD has issued 3,200 bottles of 60 percent or more alcohol-based hand sanitizer as well as 6,000 boxes of gloves. Cleaning and sanitizing measures, particularly on common areas such as main entrances, restrooms, elevators, have been increased. Officers have also been given commercial cleaning and sanitizing products for their vehicles.

“We know some of our officers will contract the virus. DPD is prepared to address the issue with sound medical advice from our experts as wellas a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe.”