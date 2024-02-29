Donnesh Amrollah has been named the new executive director of Pride in Dallas, the Pride parade held the third Sunday in September on Cedar Springs Road.

Who says we’re limited to one parade a year? Dallas Pride is held on June 1-2 in Fair Park.

For the last two years, Amrollah has led parade day operations for Pride in Dallas.

The first planning meeting for this year’s September parade will be held for existing committee members next week. Before inviting the community to a planning meeting, Amrollah said he wanted to “figure out where the holes are.”

But he said if you’re interested in volunteering or have some ideas for this year’s parade, get in touch with him at donnesh@prideindallas.org.

“I’m going in with a vision,” Amrollah said. “Getting people to understand civic duty and standing up against adversity.”

He said he hopes to see community a lot of involvement and as executive director plans to be transparent.

Amrollah sent the following statement to Dallas Voice:

I am deeply honored and humbled to assume the role of the inaugural Executive Director of Pride in Dallas, an organization at the forefront of celebrating the vibrant LGBTQIA community in the heart of Oak Lawn. Having served previously as co-chair of parade day operations for Pride on Cedar Springs Parade the past two years, I have witnessed firsthand the power of unity and the profound impact Pride in Dallas has on fostering inclusivity. In this new capacity, I am driven by the understanding that Pride is not merely a celebration of identity; it is a political statement, a testament to the ongoing struggle for equality and justice. This year, I am dedicated to amplifying the message that Pride encompasses not only the joyous festivities but also a call to action, emphasizing the crucial role of civic responsibility within our community. My experience in Pride in Dallas, as well as through the connections I’ve made through managing the Round-Up Saloon has instilled in me a profound appreciation for the passion and resilience of the LGBTQIA community in Dallas. Together with the dedicated team at Pride in Dallas, I am committed to elevating the organization’s mission to new heights, fostering a sense of belonging, and reinforcing the values that make Pride a symbol of strength, unity, and progress. As we embark on this journey, I am excited about the opportunity to remind the world that Pride is a force for positive change, a celebration that transcends the boundaries of gender and sexuality, and a powerful call for justice and equality. Together, let us continue to make strides towards a more inclusive and compassionate future for all.

— David Taffet