DIFFA Dallas announced Tuesday that its Louis L Borick Foundation House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed, will take place April 27 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The annual spring event celebrates fashion, art and culture highlighted by “one of the best runway shows in the world.” The black-tie affair will feature celebrity guests, the return of the Jacket Collection, live and silent auctions and a raffle with the chance of winning the choice of any vehicle from any DFW Sewell dealership, with an MSRP value of up to $55,000. Heyoooo!

This year’s event is co-chaired by Tim Garippa and Jacob Samson. They will lead the night’s recognition of those trailblazers in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

From DIFFA:

They stand as the modern-day royalty, deeply influencing and shaping our world. At House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed, DIFFA Dallas will celebrate not just the grandeur of monarchs and icons, but every form of regality that touches our existence. From the pop icons that dominate our playlists to the silent kings and queens of our daily lives, and even the majestic king of the jungle — this event is a tribute to the wild, diverse spectrum of royalty. Join DIFFA Dallas as we spotlight and toast to these regal inspirations, both past and present.

Tickets for the House of DIFFA: Royalty Untamed are available online by here. For sponsorship info, click here.

–Rich Lopez