DeAllen Price, 29, of Capitol Heights, Md., has been sentenced to 48 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and “use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence” in connection with the 2021 murder of 20-year-old D.C.-area trans woman Taya Ashton, according to Metro Weekly.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said at a press conference that Price and Ashton had known each other and had been involved in an “intimate relationship” before the shooting in July 17, 2021. Price, who later admitted that he had been in a relationship with Ashton and shot her after finding out she was transgender, was arrested the day after her body was found.

— Tammye Nash