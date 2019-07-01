It’s the last day of Pride Month, the big parade day at World Pride in New York on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, and everyone is celebrating a little bit … including, apparently, the biggest pop star on the planet at the moment.

Lil Nas X — the Atlanta kid who, in December, released a self-produced single on SoundCloud and is now the hottest act in America, with “Old Town Road” at the top of the charts for 12 weeks, took today to tweet something that seemed a little cryptic:

“some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. ”

The song, which was released just last week, includes several verses that indicate a real coming out decision (as if the rainbow emoji weren’t enough:

Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know

Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding



But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine

I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time

I set boundaries for myself, it’s time to cross the line

When people asked what he meant, be later tweeted, “deadass thought I made it obvious” and attached two queer images.

Happy Pride everyone! Especially Lil Nas X!

— Arnold Wayne Jones