The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are organizing a vigil “to honor Nex Benedict and other LGBTQIA+ individuals we’ve lost” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2m at the Legacy of Love Monument at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road.

The vigil will include a blessing, speakers and a moment of silence.

“In moments of solace and solidarity, our community grows stronger,” the Sisters said in a written statement announcing the vigil. “As the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, we carry the names of those we’ve lost in our hearts, guiding us forward. … Let’s come together to honor their memory and spread omniversal joy, healing stigma with love.”

— Tammye Nash